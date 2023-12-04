Rs 0.33m fine imposed in Nov for over changing, violation of axle load in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A sum of Rs 0.33m fine was imposed for over changing, violation of axle load management besides impounding of 28 vehicles for fleecing commuters with exorbitant fares during the month of November in Attock. This was disclosed by Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Attock Zaheer Ahmad Khan while giving briefing to APP about the Authority’s action against vehicles involved in violating official rate list and causing smog in the district here Monday.

He said that acting on the instructions of Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rao Atif Raza, a massive drive was launched in all the six tehsils of the district in which crackdown was launched against the transport mafia indulge in overcharging as causing smog.

While releasing the data of November, he said that during the ongoing drive against overcharging on intercity and inter district routes, as many as 220 vehicles were examined out of which, 75 vehicles were found violating official fare list and fine was imposed over them subsequently.

He added that a sum of Rs 90 thousand was collected from public transporters for charging exorbitant fares and deposited in national kitty. He further added that as many as 28 vehicles were impounded in various police stations across the district for frequent gross violation of charging excessive fares.

While briefing about the RTA's contribution in province wise campaign against smog and minimizing the role of the smoke emitting vehicles in pollution of the environment, he said that in the district Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) inspected as many as 665 public service vehicles (PSV) for fitness certificates during the previous month, out of which fitness certificates were issued to 457 vehicles while remaining vehicles were given two weeks time to remove the pollution defects. He added that as many as 1960 heavy vehicles were also examined in connection to axle load management. He said that a sum of Rs 243,000 was imposed for violation of axle load management parameters.