Rs 0.4m Fine Imposed On 86 Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Rs 0.4m fine imposed on 86 profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi Administration imposed a fine of over Rs 0.4 million on 86 profiteers on the 18th Ramazan during an ongoing campaign against the profiteers and hoarders.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon directed the Deputy Commissioners to continue their action against the profiteers.

He said that the complaints of the citizens should also be listened to and the magistrates should address them.

The citizens could register their complaints against profiteers and hoarding while dialling the numbers of Commissioner Karachi control room 02199203443 - 02199205645.

