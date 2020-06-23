UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 05 Mln Allocated For Park Renovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:27 PM

Rs 05 mln allocated for park renovation

The district Government has allocated Rs 05 million for the renovation and provision of missing facilities at Shahdara park in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district Government has allocated Rs 05 million for the renovation and provision of missing facilities at Shahdara park in the city.

According to a press release issued here, Budget and Planning Officer, Muhammad Shafqat said that the work for renovation and provision of missing facilities had been initiated at Shahdara Park.

"A sum of Rs 05 million has been earmarked for provision of missing facilities at Shahdara Park," he said.

He said that species of several plants and flowers were being planted, lights and benches were being installed at the park, adding that work on walk track was also underway.

Related Topics

Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

29 minutes ago

Five shopkeepers fined for violating SOPs in Lachi ..

2 minutes ago

AC Manshera fines petrol pumps owner for overcharg ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio teams implored residents to follow SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

152,383 beneficiaries benefited with EECP in Rawal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.