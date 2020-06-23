Rs 05 mln allocated for park renovation

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district Government has allocated Rs 05 million for the renovation and provision of missing facilities at Shahdara park in the city.

According to a press release issued here, Budget and Planning Officer, Muhammad Shafqat said that the work for renovation and provision of missing facilities had been initiated at Shahdara Park.

"A sum of Rs 05 million has been earmarked for provision of missing facilities at Shahdara Park," he said.

He said that species of several plants and flowers were being planted, lights and benches were being installed at the park, adding that work on walk track was also underway.