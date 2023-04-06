Close
Rs 0.5m Announced For Identifying Traffic Cop Murderer

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Rs 0.5m announced for identifying traffic cop murderer

LOWER DIR, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) ::The police of Lower Dir on Thursday announced head money of Rs 0.5 million over the identification of the killer of a traffic police constable who was martyred in the Talash area of the district three days ago.

A statement issued from the office of DPO Lower Dir Tariq Iqbal said that they were probing the killing of a traffic police constable, Bakht Zamin. An investigation team comprising officials from CTD and Lower Dir police has been formed.

The district police have also issued a CCTV image of the two accused riding on a motorbike and allegedly involved in killing the cop.

The statement said the team will investigate the murder of the traffic cop from various angles and collect CCTV footage of the crime from various localities. Head money of Rs 0.5 million was also announced for the informer or identifier of the killer of the traffic cop. The statement said the name of the informer will be kept secret.

