Rs 0.65 mln fine imposed on 10 petrol pumps over less measurement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed Rs 6,50,000 fine on 10 petrol pumps for violating fuel measuring standards and equipment quality.

A campaign has been launched and random checks are being made to detect the short-selling of petrol and diesel following the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Director Industries and Labour (ICT) Waqar Anwar told APP on Tuesday.

He said inspection of the petrol pumps to check tampering in dispensing units and in terms of measurements would continue till next week.

In response to a question, he said, actions over non-compliance of mandatory safety, security measures and provision of basic facilities to the consumers at fuel stations are also being ensured.

Three nozzles of PSO fuel station at sector G-9, PSO pump at Melody market and Shell fuel station at F-7 Markaz were sealed for being out of calibration and were fined Rs 75,000, Rs 100,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively.

Four nozzles of PSO pump in Khadda market and PSO pump in F-7 were sealed and fined Rs 100,000 each.

Similarly one nozzle of PSO fuel station at G-8 Markaz and PSO pump at blue area were also sealed and fined Rs 25,000 each.

Likewise during inspection at PSO pump near press club, Total Parco fuel station near Diplomatic Enclave and Shell fuel station at Dhokri Chowk the authorities sealed two nozzles for violating measuring standards and fined Rs 50,000 each.

