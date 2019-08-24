Rs 0.69m recovered from defaulters: Peshawar Electric Supply Company

The Task Force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday recovered Rs 0.69 million outstanding amount during ongoing campaign against defaulting consumers in D.I.Khan Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Task Force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) on Saturday recovered Rs 0.69 million outstanding amount during ongoing campaign against defaulting consumers in D.I.Khan Division.

As many as 40 illegal electricity connections were also removed in areas of City 2 Division, Cantt Sub Division, Tank Sub Division, Karak and Domail Sub Divisions.

The PESCO has warned consumers to stop power pilferage and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of involving in this illegal practice.