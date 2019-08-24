Rs 0.69m Recovered From Defaulters: Peshawar Electric Supply Company
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:30 PM
The Task Force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday recovered Rs 0.69 million outstanding amount during ongoing campaign against defaulting consumers in D.I.Khan Division
As many as 40 illegal electricity connections were also removed in areas of City 2 Division, Cantt Sub Division, Tank Sub Division, Karak and Domail Sub Divisions.
The PESCO has warned consumers to stop power pilferage and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of involving in this illegal practice.