Rs 0.85m fine imposed over violation of SOPs: PMRU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The districts' administrations in actions to ensure implementation of COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the province Tuesday carried out 14592 actions and imposed Rs 853,600 fines on 1435 individual and units.

According to data released here by Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Office of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the teams of districts' administrations conducted a total 14592 actions in one day and sealed 464 units and business centers for not observing SOPs.

Similarly, 4476 industrial units and business centres were issued with warnings while 1435 individuals and business centers were fined.

During the last 10 days the teams of districts' administrations conducted a total 251605 crackdowns, issued warnings to 64298 individuals and business centres, sealed 4995 industrial and business units and imposed Rs 13.3 million penalties on 43026 violators.

The office of Chief Secretary appealed to the people to ensure use of mask and hand sanitizers in the war against coronavirus and implement the government set SOPs.