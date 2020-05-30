UrduPoint.com
Rs 1, 53,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Rs 1, 53,500 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpindi

The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders has imposed a fine amounting to Rs 1,53,500 on violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders has imposed a fine amounting to Rs 1,53,500 on violators.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs 1, 53,000 besides arrested and lodged FIRs on 7 violators.

The price control magistrates have so far imposed a fine of Rs. 89, 90,700 on profiteers during May 1 to May 30, spokesman added.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt � Anwar Ul Haq has said that, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

