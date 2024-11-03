Rs 1 billion approved for KP police' modern vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) For the capacity building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, faced with shortage of modern arms and vehicles, the provincial government has decided to release an advanced grant of Rs one billion rupees for police department to overcome their shortcomings.

A document on Sunday said the grant will be utilized in acquiring B-6 level security vehicles.

On procurement of B-6 level protective vehicles, a sum of Rs 800million would be spent while Rs200 million for the purchase of mine-resistant vehicles.

The document said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were facing an acute shortage of required arms and modern anti-crime vehicles. To overcome this situation, the document said the KP government has decided to release Rs one billion as an advanced grant.

It further confirmed that the provincial cabinet has accorded approval to the release of this advance grant.

APP/vak