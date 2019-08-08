Rs 1 bln allocated for development of PB 26

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Qadir Nahil on Thursday said Rs 1 billion in Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has been allocated for the development schemes of PB 26 which would put the area on track of progress.

Talking to APP, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), MPA Abdul Qadir Nahil said the development processes were being continued in positive way under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

He said his contingency had been ignored in development process in past but present government had allocated funds in PSDP for advancement of the area in which two boys, one girl schools and one college would be established for improving quality education of relevant students.

"There is main issue of water in the area but provincial government had kept funds in PSDP for ensuring addressing of water problems according to will of public", he said, adding additional rooms of schools and new library would be constructed in her constituency.

MPA stated he had visited educational institutions and health centers in the areas in order to resolve their main issues for ensuring quality of education for interest of students' future and improving health services, aiming to provide health facilities to masses.