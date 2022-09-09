Rs 1 bln allocated under BNP for children, women: Shazia Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Friday said that one billion rupees had been allocated under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme (BNP) to meet the nutritional needs of millions of flood-affected children and pregnant women.

So far, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has distributed over Rs 22.953 billion among 918,121 families in the flood affected areas.

A total of 22,604 families withdrew the amount on Friday.

As of Friday evening, 111,680 affected families in Balochistan have received Rs 2,792,00,000; 545,505 families in Sindh have received Rs 13,637,625,000; 113,851 families in KP have received Rs 2,846,275,000 and 147,085 families in Punjab have received Rs 3,677,125,000.

Around 80.8 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions.

The administration of BISP has directed the staff concerned at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.