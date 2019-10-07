UrduPoint.com
Rs 1 Bln Released For 116 Development Schemes In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:56 PM

Rs 1 bln released for 116 development schemes in Faisalabad

The government has released funds of Rs 1 billion for 116 development schemes to be executed in the district under Community Development Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : The government has released funds of Rs 1 billion for 116 development schemes to be executed in the district under Community Development Program.

According to officials sources, these funds will be used before December 31 for soling of street, construction of roads, provision of sewerage facilities in the Constituencies of 10 provincial parliamentarians including Chaudhry Zaheerud Din, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Hafiz Mumtaz, Malik Umar Farooq, Shakeel Shahid, Lateef Nazar, Waris Aziz and Khiyal Kastro.

