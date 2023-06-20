Rs 1 bn allocated for development, Rs 2.15 bn for non-development purposes in budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Government has allocated Rs one billion for development and Rs2.15 billion for non-developmental purposes for the industry and crafts sector for the next financial year 2023-24.

Presenting the provincial budget on Monday in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday said Provincial Finance Minister Engineer Zamrik Khan Achakzai.

He said that industrial development was the backbone of the country's economy, and this sector was making all possible efforts for it development.

He said that commercial markets were established with Iran and Afghanistan including Hub and Chaman Special Economic Zones (SEZ) to ensure the employment of people in the border areas and work was completed at Gabd (Gwadar), Mand (Kech) and Chedgi (Panjgur).

He said that Gwadar Special Economic Tax-Free Zone was approved saying that the process of establishing a special economic zone on hundreds of acres of land in Chaman, Hub and Gwadar districts was going on.

He said that one window facility was provided for the public in Quetta office of the board of Investment.

He said that the work on the first investment policy of Balochistan is going on, and approval would be taken from the government soon.