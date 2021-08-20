UrduPoint.com

Rs 1 Mln Announced For The Deceased Of Bahawalnagar Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Lalika held a press conference in Bahawalnagar today in connection with yesterday's bomb blast in Ashura procession.

Additional IG South Punjab, Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Bahawalnagar were also present at the press conference. Provincial Minister told that a cracker blast occurred during the Ashura procession. Provincial Minister Shaukat Lalika said that accused has been arrested and all relevant aspects were being investigated.

  He said that it is suspected that an external hand was involved in the blast. The procession was attacked with a hand grenade. FIR of the incident was registered at CTD Multan Police Station. As many as two killed and 35 people were injured in the blast.

The Punjab government would give Rs 1 million to those killed in the blast. On duty DSP, SHO, in-charge Security Branch and other officers were suspended on charges of negligence. Funeral prayers of minor girl and youth killed in the blast were offered.

