Rs 1 Mln Fine Imposed On Profiteers, 38 Sent To Jail In Sep 2021

District administration imposed Rs 1 million fine on profiteers and sent 38 of the violators to jail during campaign against profiteers and hoarders in September 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :District administration imposed Rs 1 million fine on profiteers and sent 38 of the violators to jail during campaign against profiteers and hoarders in September 2021.

This was stated by officials in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi here on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates.

DC issued new instructions and asked price control magistrates to send google location and pictorial proofs during visits to markets. He directed officials to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the violators.

He said that official staff should remain present at Sahulat Bazaars. Officials said that price control magistrates checked 1377 shops in the district and took action against 671 shopkeepers.

