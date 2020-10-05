UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 10 Billion Allocated For New KCR Coaches: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Rs 10 billion allocated for new KCR coaches: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives had allocated Rs 10 billion for making passenger coaches for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives had allocated Rs 10 billion for making passenger coaches for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Addressing the revival ceremony of KCR here, the minister said that Pakistan Railways was making passenger coaches on special directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways is the backbone of country's economy, adding that "I promise to promote and make Temporary Labor Appointment (TLA) employees permanent before leaving the ministry".

The minister said that 90 percent employees in Main Mine-I (ML-I) from Karachi to Peshawar would be accommodated by Pakistan and only ten percent from China.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways could not make progress until the completion of ML-I and the government was going to spend 6.8 billion Dollars on railways under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the Ministry of Railways was planning to build 10,000 flats for railway employees. The minister said that he would propose increase of pension for railway employees from the cabinet.

Sheikh Rashid said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) had restored 14 kilometers track from Karachi to Manhgo Pir.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz mend ways after the very small gathering they could managed at Regal Chock in Lahore, the other day.

He added that he stand by his words that an `S` group from within the PML-N would emerge soon from the party. Sheikh Rasid said that no one greater than us in love with the Khatam-e-Nabawaat and no politician has been imprisoned for this purpose other than him.

He said that the opposition could not damage the present government and PTI government will complete its five years tenure, adding that opposition's targets were only to sabotage the upcoming Senate elections in March.

The minister said that all the state institutions were well organized and Pakistan Army had always come forward to rescue in the difficult situations and sacrificed lives daily in Balochistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would dissolve the assembly but would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to opposition.

"I will stay with Imran Khan, we have the politics of three seats and were serving the masses of Rawalpindi with these seats," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Senate Peshawar Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) CPEC Rashid Rawalpindi Progress March Muslim All From Government Cabinet Billion Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

2 minutes ago

Auto loans down 7.6 pct in 2019, as consumers tend ..

17 minutes ago

AJK liberated to become part of Pakistan, not Indi ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic to Cost Moscow Budget About $10. ..

2 minutes ago

Three more bodies found as French villages dig out ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N is a gang of cowards: Faisal Vawda

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.