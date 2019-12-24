Rs 10 billion spending over 142 schemes in Attock

More than 10 billion rupees are being spent on 142 development schemes pertaining to roads , buildings , Public Health , Dams , Sports and Muncipal Services

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 10 billion rupees are being spent on 142 development schemes pertaining to roads , buildings , Public Health , Dams , Sports and Muncipal Services.

This was told by Additional Deputy Commissioner(Finance and Planning) Zaigham Nawaz Chaudhry while giving briefing during a meeting of Distt Development Committee. The meeting was attended by Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , MNA Tahir Sadiq , MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf , Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar , Malik Khurram Ali Khan , Qazi Ahmad Akbar and other officers. While breifing the participants about the development schemes , ADC(F&P) Zaigham Nawaz Chaudhry said that 21 schemes of construction of roads at the cost of Rs 4764 million , 19 schemes of construction of different buildings at the cost of Rs 922.

280 million , 23 schemes of Public Health Engineering at the cost of Rs 1691.509 million , 4 schemes of comstruction of small dams at the cost of Rs 2186.594 million , 4 schemes of sports at the cost of Rs 283.965 million and 70 schemes of Muncipal Services are at different stages of completion . Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar emphasised upon the officers to ensure good quality of the work on under completion development schemes and stay in touch with public representatives of the area. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari in his address informed the participants that Punjab Govt under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab has approved Mother and Child Health Care Hospital for Attock , DHQ Hospital will be extention and it will have capacity of 550 beds and Trauma Center will be built on GT Road near Gondal .