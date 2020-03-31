Rs 10 bln earmarked to assist coronavirus affected families: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Rs10 billion have been earmarked for providing financial assistance to 2.5 million coronavirus affected families under Punjab Insaaf Imdad Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Rs10 billion have been earmarked for providing financial assistance to 2.5 million coronavirus affected families under Punjab Insaaf Imdad Programme.

During a media briefing, after chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus, the chief minister directed concerned authorities to release all the citizens arrested for violating section 144 during coronavirus campaign.

The Punjab Isaaf Imdad Programme has been launched through which the applicants can apply online/SMS to get assistance and Rs 4000 will be paid per family after verification.

He said the local government department will conduct antiseptic spray in seminaries and mosques. People should avoid going outside unnecessarily,he said.

The 100-bed field hospital at Expo centre will be made functional, he added. The chief minister said the total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Punjab was 662 and the situation was under control.

The government will provide resources to medical researchers for the preparation of coronavirus vaccine and the SOPs of home-based quarantine will also be issued after consultation with the doctors coming from China,he said.

The CM informed that district-level committees were being formed for the provision of Personal Protection Equipments in hospitals and quarantine centres. These committees would comprise Deputy Commissioners and other officials, he added.

Around 1200 tests were being conducted daily in Punjab and the capacity of conducting 5000 to 7000 coronavirus tests would be ensured after the establishment of BSL-3 level labs at divisional level, he added.

"The government appreciates all those performing duties for overcoming coronavirus pandemic", he said.

To a question, he said that campaign was underway to deal with the hoarders. An emergency plan has been devised to deal with any untoward situation and supply of essentials will not be affected,he said.

He said the Punjab government contacted Dr Tahir Shamsi for consultations about the treatment of coronavirus,adding the experts were conducting research at the University of Health Sciences and Pakistan which would help in preparing vaccine.

He said that more than 10,000 will be immediately recruited in police department and approved vacant posts will be filled in phases. Also, Rs 250 million will be provided to police for investigation and operational matters.

Besides this,500 single cabin pickups will be purchased for police and Rs755 million will be provided in the next budget for procurement of additional 182 vehicles, he added.

The under-construction building of police stations will becom pleted and new buildings of 101 police stations will also be constructed after the transfer of government lands. He also assured that police khidmat centres will be equipped to the latest needs and steps will be taken to make police a public-friendly institution.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, IG Police and relevant secretaries attended the meeting.