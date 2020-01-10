UrduPoint.com
Rs 10 Bln To Be Spent In Karak To Improve Electricity Distribution: Minister For Energy Omar Ayub

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Friday said the government had started to spend Rs 10 billion to improve the electricity distribution network in Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Friday said the government had started to spend Rs 10 billion to improve the electricity distribution network in Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was responding to a calling attention notice of member of the National Assembly Shahid Ahmad regarding unprecedented electricity loadshedding in Karak.

Omar Ayub told the National Assembly that the ministry had initiated action against those involved in electricity theft in 18 feeders of Kakar to minimise loadshedding.

He said first information reports were being registered against persons involved in electricity theft and arrests were also being made.

Shahid said it was matter of concern that circular debt of power sector had risen to Rs 1.7 trillion.

He said due to power outages in Karak district the water supply system and hospitals were not functioning properly.

The minister replied that line losses and power theft increased due to negligence of the previous governments.

He said 75 percent line losses were occurring in circles of Peshawar, Bannu and Karak He said aerial bundle cables would be used to control the line losses in the power sector.

