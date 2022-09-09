Rs 10 million cheque presented to President Alvi for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice President of a private mobile company Liu Song met with President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday and presented a cheque of Rs 10 million for the flood affectees.

During the meeting, the President said the devastating torrential floods affected millions of people across the country.

He urged philanthropists and business community to help their brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty, with an open heart.