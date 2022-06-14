UrduPoint.com

Rs 10 Million Fine Imposed On HESCO Due To Transformer Blast Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed fine of Rs 10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of transformer's blast occurred on June 18 2021, in which 3 persons has lost lives while 4 received injuries.

On receiving inquiry report of the incident took place at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad, NEPRA issued show cause notice to HESCO under relevant rules of the NEPRA Act and put responsibilities over the power distribution company.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has failed to discharge its statutory obligation to maintain safety standard as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manuals, NEPRA statement stated.

In light of the inquiry report, the authority has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on HESCO and directed it to compensate Rs 3.5 million each to the families of deceased and and the documentary evidences shall be submitted to the authority.

