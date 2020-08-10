Rs 10 mln allocated for providing facilities at shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA)

The Punjab government has allocated special funds of Rs 10 million for providing facilities to the devotees and visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allocated special funds of Rs 10 million for providing facilities to the devotees and visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA).

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said that upgradation project of the shrine would be started soon.