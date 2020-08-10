UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 10 Mln Allocated For Providing Facilities At Shrine Of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

Rs 10 mln allocated for providing facilities at shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA)

The Punjab government has allocated special funds of Rs 10 million for providing facilities to the devotees and visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allocated special funds of Rs 10 million for providing facilities to the devotees and visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA).

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said that upgradation project of the shrine would be started soon.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Million

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Tree plantation campaign to develop greenery all o ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Police Started Detaining People, Officers Th ..

3 minutes ago

Smart Lockdown, effective response to COVID-19 pan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.