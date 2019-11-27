Rs 10 mln fine imposed on shopkeepers

As many as fine of Rs 10 million fine has been imposed on shopkeepers in different areas of the city for indulging in profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as fine of Rs 10 million fine has been imposed on shopkeepers in different areas of the city for indulging in profiteering.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of violation of Price Control Act, Commissioner Capt (Retd), Saqib Zafar said that 1402 FIR's were lodged against those found involved in price hike, hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts of Rawalpindi division to further intensify the campaign to stabilize the prices of essential commodities as per notified rates, so that consumers get maximum market relief in accordance with the Price Control Policy of government.

The Commissioner said that flour (Atta) was being sold at Rs 808 per 20 kg at 57 designated points in the district while fresh vegetables were also being sold at Kissan platforms by the farmers on low rates.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.