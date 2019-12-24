Rs 100 billion allocates for Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate one million youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to facilitate one million youth across the country.

According to an official PMYAP said this unique and ambitious programme aimed at providing soft loans to youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with having follow up strategy.

He said a person could apply for loan of Rs50,000 up to Rs50,00,000 on easy returned back policy.

He said that a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.

"This programme was the first step towards fulfilling the PTI's promise for youth's prosperity", he stated.