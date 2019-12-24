UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 100 Billion Allocates For Kamyab Jawan Programme To Facilitate One Million Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:48 PM

Rs 100 billion allocates for Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate one million youth

An amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to facilitate one million youth across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to facilitate one million youth across the country.

According to an official PMYAP said this unique and ambitious programme aimed at providing soft loans to youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with having follow up strategy.

He said a person could apply for loan of Rs50,000 up to Rs50,00,000 on easy returned back policy.

He said that a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.

"This programme was the first step towards fulfilling the PTI's promise for youth's prosperity", he stated.

Related Topics

Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Job Same Billion Million

Recent Stories

No compromise on Kashmir, says AJK President

14 minutes ago

We must rise up for oppressed Kashmiris, it is now ..

14 minutes ago

NAB Court summons Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housin ..

38 minutes ago

Social Protection Programme creates awareness amon ..

1 minute ago

Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Toky ..

1 minute ago

King of comedy Moin Akhtar remembered on 69th birt ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.