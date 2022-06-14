Rs 100 million fine imposed on HESCO due to transformer blast incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of transfer blast occurred on June 18 2021, in which 3 persons has lost lives while 4 received injuries.

On receiving an inquiry report of the incident that took place at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad, NEPRA issued show cause notice to HESCO under relevant rules of the NEPRA Act and put responsibilities over the power distribution company.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has failed to discharge it's statutory obligation to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manuals, NEPRA statement stated.

In light of the inquiry report, the Authority has imposed a fine of Rs. 100 million on HESCO and directed it to compensate Rs. 3.5 million each to the families of deceased and the documentary evidence shall be submitted to the Authority.

HESCO management was also directed to ensure job to the dependents of each of the deceased families.