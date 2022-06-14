UrduPoint.com

Rs 100 Million Fine Imposed On HESCO Due To Transformer Blast Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Rs 100 million fine imposed on HESCO due to transformer blast incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of transfer blast occurred on June 18 2021, in which 3 persons has lost lives while 4 received injuries.

On receiving an inquiry report of the incident that took place at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad, NEPRA issued show cause notice to HESCO under relevant rules of the NEPRA Act and put responsibilities over the power distribution company.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has failed to discharge it's statutory obligation to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manuals, NEPRA statement stated.

In light of the inquiry report, the Authority has imposed a fine of Rs. 100 million on HESCO and directed it to compensate Rs. 3.5 million each to the families of deceased and the documentary evidence shall be submitted to the Authority.

HESCO management was also directed to ensure job to the dependents of each of the deceased families.

Related Topics

Islamabad Nepra Company Fine Job Hyderabad June Million

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

57 minutes ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

1 hour ago
 National team still needs to improve in certain ar ..

National team still needs to improve in certain areas: Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of ..

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-E ..

NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-Electric users

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.