Rs 100 million to be distributed per week to land owners of Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and revenue staff was tasked for meeting the target to distribute Rs 100 million per week to the land owners of the project site.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Ring Road project at his Office.

He added that the payment of Rs 130 million were being made to the land owners whose land was acquired for the first 32 kilometers (Km) package of the project.

The commissioner said, "The next award of 31 km package of the Ring Road falling in Taxila and Fateh Jang has been announced and the payments will start next month." Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Finance and Development Nazia Parveen , Director General RDA Abdul Sattar Issani, Deputy Director Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Muhammad Abdullah and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Mahmood said the awards for 10 mozas had been announced in Fateh Jang, Attock district and payments would be made to 2,100 land owners.

He said that section four of the two kilometer area of Ring Road in Islamabad would also be announced soon and in that regard he was in touch with the administration of the Federal capital. The commissioner said the tenders for Rawalpindi Ring Road were announced last Monday and the last date for receipt of tenders was April 12 and before that a regular committee would be announced which would review all the tenders and decide its approval.

He said that the project management unit of Ring Road project had received tenders from many national and international companies and all the companies had expressed keen interest in the project.