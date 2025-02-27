Rs. 100 Million Worth Of State Land Recovered In Anti-encroachment Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown against illegal encroachments, the district administration of Peshawar, acting on the directives of the provincial government, demolished unauthorized structures near Shahi Kattha on Charsadda Road, reclaiming three kanals of prime commercial state land valued at over Rs. 100 million.
The operation, conducted with the collaboration of field revenue officials, Capital Metropolitan Government, and local police, successfully removed illegal constructions that were being used for various business purposes. The recovered land, which had been unlawfully occupied, is considered highly valuable due to its commercial potential.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, stated that the illegal occupation of state land will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasized that indiscriminate operations against encroachments will continue, and immediate action will be taken against any form of illegal construction.
The Deputy Commissioner urged the public to cooperate with the district administration in eliminating encroachments and to avoid the illegal use of state land.
This crackdown was part of the administration's ongoing efforts to reclaim state land and ensure its lawful use, reflecting the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting public assets.
