UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 100 Mln Approved For Three Roads

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Rs 100 mln approved for three roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) -:District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved three schemes of repair, maintenance and construction of roads in sugar mills areas of the district with the estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

The approval was granted in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Monday.

According to sources, a sum of Rs 45 million will be spent on construction, repair and maintenance of 8.3 km long road from Shahkot to Chak Jhumra via Sikandar Bridge in Hunza Sugar Mills.

Another road from Chak Jhumra Shahkot road to chak 156-RB and chak 148-RB will be rehabilitated with a total cost of Rs 35 million in same mills area.

Also,funds amounting to Rs 20 million will be spent on construction of 1.45 km road from Dera Balochan to chak 404-GB in Channar Sugar Mills.

Related Topics

Road Same Muhammad Ali From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

14 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

14 minutes ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

16 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

40 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.