Rs 100 mln approved for three roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) -:District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved three schemes of repair, maintenance and construction of roads in sugar mills areas of the district with the estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

The approval was granted in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Monday.

According to sources, a sum of Rs 45 million will be spent on construction, repair and maintenance of 8.3 km long road from Shahkot to Chak Jhumra via Sikandar Bridge in Hunza Sugar Mills.

Another road from Chak Jhumra Shahkot road to chak 156-RB and chak 148-RB will be rehabilitated with a total cost of Rs 35 million in same mills area.

Also,funds amounting to Rs 20 million will be spent on construction of 1.45 km road from Dera Balochan to chak 404-GB in Channar Sugar Mills.