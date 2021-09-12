UrduPoint.com

Rs 100 Mln Being Spent At THQ Hospital Kahutta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :To provide best health care facilities to the residents of rural areas, Rs 100 million would be spent for the improvement of emergency services at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kahuta, said District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal.

Talking to this news agency, she said the Divisional Development Committee headed by the commissioner had approved the project which would be completed during the current fiscal year. She informed that Rs 91.65 million would be spent on the betterment and improvement of emergency block while the remaining Rs 8.34 mln would be utilized for the procurement of the emergency services equipment.

Dr Faiza said that department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and also utilizing all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

/778

More Stories From Pakistan

