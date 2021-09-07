Rs 100 mln to be spent on improvement of emergency services at THQ,hospital Kahutta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :To provide best health care facilities to the residents of rural areas, Rs 100 million would be spent for the improvement of emergency services at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ),Kahutta.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal while talking to APP said the divisional development committee headed by the Commissioner Rawalpindi had given approval of the project which would be completed during the current fiscal year.

She informed that Rs 91.65 million would be spent on the betterment and improvement of emergency block while the remaining Rs 8.34 mln would be utilized for the procurement of the emergency services equipment.

Dr Faiza said that department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and was using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services./395