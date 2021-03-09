Rs. 100 mln to distribute amongst Ring Road land affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday announced that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and revenue staff was tasked to distribute Rs.100 million to the land owners.

He added that the payment of Rs. 130 million has already been paid to the land owners whose land was acquired for the first 32 kilometers (Km) package of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

"The next award of 31 km package of the Ring Road falling in Taxila and Fateh Jang has been announced and the payments will start next month." Commissioner said while presiding over a meeting on Ring Road project at the Commissioner's Office.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Finance and Development NaziaParveen Sindh, Director General RDA Abdul SattarIssani, Deputy Director Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Muhammad Abdullah and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood said the awards for 10 mozas have been announced in Fateh Jang, Attock district and payments would be made to 2,100 land owners.

He said that section four of the two kilometer area of Ring Road in Islamabad would also be announced soon and in this regard he was in touch with the administration of the Federal capital.

Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood said the tenders for Rawalpindi Ring Road were announced last Monday and the last date for receipt of tenders was April 12 and before that a regular committee would be announced which would review all the tenders and decide its approval.

He said that the project management unit of Ring Road project has received tenders from many national and international companies and all the companies have expressed keen interest in this project.

The meeting reviewed various suggestions and issues regarding the bidding process.