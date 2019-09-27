Rs 1000 mln disaster mitigation, preparedness project approved

A gigantic project "Disaster Mitigation and Preparedness in KP "costing Rs 1000 million has been approved to provide quick services to people during emergency and natural calamities situation in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A gigantic project "Disaster Mitigation and Preparedness in KP "costing Rs 1000 million has been approved to provide quick services to people during emergency and natural calamities situation in future.

To achieve these objectives, the above mega project of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department was approved by Provincial Cabinet focusing on rebuilding of infrastructure damaged due to natural calamities including floods and ensure speedy rehabilitation of people's welfare schemes in the province especially in Chitral.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Spokesman told APP on Friday that top priorities would be given to include immediate rehabilitation of the damaged public sector's infrastructure in communication, water and flood protection soon after disaster.

The Deputy Commissioners would be required to move schemes along with PC-I along with estimated cost within limits of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP). For larger schemes, concerned departments would make special provision in their ADPs.

The Spokesman said the project was necessitated after a report of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Rogheli, Golain valley in Chitral on July 7, 2019. The GLOF has damaged infrastructure in and around the valley including damages to 108 megawatt hydel power station intake.

The Deputy Commissioner Chitral has reported that population of more than 4000 people were directly and approximately 98000 indirectly affected due to significant damages to drinking water supply and pipe irrigation schemes, roads, bridges, standing crops and livestock etc. Golan valley fulfills 80pc needs of potable water of Chitral city.

TMA Chitral required Rs 35.5 million funds for repair and reconstruction of pipes of irrigation and Rs8.75 million for civil irrigation channels.

Similarly, Rs55.137 million were needed for reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged water supply schemes of public health engineering department and Rs0.50 million for water supply schemes of TMA Chitral. Communication and Works Department needed Rs75 million for reconstruction and repair of roads besides Rs10 million for TMA's roads in Chitral.

Similarly, TMA Chitral needed Rs20 million for reconstruction and repair of its bridges, Rs six million for repair of bridges of C&W department, Rs45 million for channelization of Rogheli Gol/Golen Gol, Rs 600 million for construction of flood protection works by irrigation department and Rs15 million for micro hydel power stations for TMA Chitral. A total of Rs329.997 million would be required for all these schemes.