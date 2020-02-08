UrduPoint.com
Rs 1000 Mln Replacement Of Outlived Water Supply Lines Scheme Approved

Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab government has approved water supply scheme of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) worth Rs 1000 million while work on the project would be initiated soon. Deputy Director water supply WASA Abdul Salam told APP here on Saturday that proposals of two water supply schemes including replacement of outlived water supply lines and tubewells in Multan and water supply scheme for unsurved areas of Multan with cost of Rs 500 million were sent, from which replacement of outlived water supply lines schemes approved. He said that second scheme was in approval stages.

He said that work would be executed on the approved scheme after completion of pre-qualifications and tendering process.

He said that the replacement of outlived water supply lines would help to provide water supply to consumers in proper way and to overcome the contaminated water complaints.

He said that the water supply lines were too old and had spent their natural life.

He said that the work on these schemes would be completed in three years.

To a question about installation of water meters at five beverages and mineral water factories, Abdul Salam said that they had installed six meters while 11 metres would be installed.

He informed that they would install remaining meters in next week.

