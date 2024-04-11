Rs 10,000 Disbursement For Poor Continues In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The provincial government has launched an Eid package distribution initiative, offering eligible individuals Rs 10,000.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, chaired a meeting with recipients to facilitate the disbursement process.
Overseeing the proceedings, the DC ensured that registered men and women from all tehsils of Abbottabad district received the amount on behalf of the provincial government.
Remarkably, the distribution process will persist even after the conclusion of Eid, demonstrating the government's commitment to support its citizens during these difficult times.
