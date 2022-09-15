UrduPoint.com

Rs 10,000 Each Distributed Among 400 Coolies

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Rs 10,000 each distributed among 400 coolies

Pakistan Railways had distributed Rs 10,000 each for financial assistance to 400 coolies to recognize their services during the unexpected rains and flood in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways had distributed Rs 10,000 each for financial assistance to 400 coolies to recognize their services during the unexpected rains and flood in different parts of the country.

The distribution had made in different stations including Cantonment, City, Laundry, Haidrabad, Daraag Road and Lahore Stations, said a press release issued by Pakistan Railways on Thursday.

The amount had distributed under the umbrella of Aukhwaat Foundation and Shaheed Khawaja Rafique Foundation, which included one day salary of railway's employees.

The financial assistance is continued in Quetta Division and other affected divisions to fulfill the promise made by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to the coolies.

Saad Rafique said the collies were playing a pivotal role in the railways infrastructure and their financial assistance would be continued.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique Road Rains

Recent Stories

Motorway police personnel badly injured over stopp ..

Motorway police personnel badly injured over stopping car on traffic violation

2 minutes ago
 China, Russia Should Strengthen Coordination in In ..

China, Russia Should Strengthen Coordination in Int'l Organizations - Xi

2 minutes ago
 Share of Russia-China Settlement in National Curre ..

Share of Russia-China Settlement in National Currencies Increased to 27.5% - Put ..

2 minutes ago
 Acid attack case: court extends judicial remand of ..

Acid attack case: court extends judicial remand of accused till 29th

2 minutes ago
 Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway ..

Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway

4 minutes ago
 Fed govt providing relief to flood victims with de ..

Fed govt providing relief to flood victims with dedication: Qamar Zaman Kaira

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.