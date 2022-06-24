Rs. 10000 each given to 140 Hindus on Holi in Bahawalpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday distributed cheques worth of Rs. 10000 each to 140 citizens from Hindu community on the occasion of Holi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday distributed cheques worth of Rs. 10000 each to 140 citizens from Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The cheques distribution ceremony was held at the office of DC Bhawalpur here on Friday.

Kathia said that government was working for the welfare of minorities adding that steps were being taken to facilitate them and solve their problems.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar was also present at the occasion.