UrduPoint.com

Rs. 10000 Each Given To 140 Hindus On Holi In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Rs. 10000 each given to 140 Hindus on Holi in Bahawalpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday distributed cheques worth of Rs. 10000 each to 140 citizens from Hindu community on the occasion of Holi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday distributed cheques worth of Rs. 10000 each to 140 citizens from Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The cheques distribution ceremony was held at the office of DC Bhawalpur here on Friday.

Kathia said that government was working for the welfare of minorities adding that steps were being taken to facilitate them and solve their problems.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar was also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From Government

Recent Stories

Safe City Project's cost reduced by 22 bln but sta ..

Safe City Project's cost reduced by 22 bln but standards improved

34 seconds ago
 PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of co ..

PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of country

37 seconds ago
 POA EC marks World Olympic Day

POA EC marks World Olympic Day

38 seconds ago
 16 trucks of relief goods dispatched Afghan victim ..

16 trucks of relief goods dispatched Afghan victims

42 seconds ago
 Lawyers' struggle for independent judiciary is unp ..

Lawyers' struggle for independent judiciary is unprecedented: Administrator

4 minutes ago
 Price Control Magistrates asked to ensure sale of ..

Price Control Magistrates asked to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.