Rs 10,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :District Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on profiteers here on Tuesday.

The team conducted 30 inspections in various markets and bazaars, and took action against violators of government price lists.

He warned shopkeepers to sell items according to price lists which should also be displayedat prominent places in shops.

