Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on profiteers here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on profiteers here Thursday.

According to official sources, the price checking team visited various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of edible items.

The team found 15 shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fine on them.

The team also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places for the consumers.