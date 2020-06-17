Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 fine on different shopkeepers for selling essential items on exorbitant rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 fine on different shopkeepers for selling essential items on exorbitant rates.

He visited various bazaars and markets and checked the prices of meat, chicken, bread, milk, fruits, vegetables and imposed fine on profiteers.