Rs 100,000 announced to buy face mask for Barkhan amid the virus: Sardar Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for food and Population Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday announced 100,000 rupees to purchase face masks for provision of facilities to public Barkhan district amid the coronavirus.

He made this announcement while he chairing a meeting to review precaution measures against the coronavirus in Barkhan. Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Gull Muhammad Khilji, District Health Officer Niaz Bugti, Assistant Director Local Government Chief Officer Municipal Committee Hafizullah and other related officials attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Gull Muhammad Khilji briefed the Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran about precautionary measures against the deadly virus, saying shops including hotels, cattle markets, local transports would be closed in respective areas of the district including Rakhni, Barkhan and other areas to cope the spread of the coronavirus.

The official added medical stores and general stores would remain opened from 7 am to 5 pm from tomorrow and in this regard, concerned officials could monitor the situation of lockdown in the respective areas and strictly warned officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Addressing the meeting, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said wheat is being brought from Punjab province for Barkhan district in order to ensure provision of facilities to needy people during lockdown condition which distribution would be made under official of Food Department and administrative officers in the area.

The Minister also announced 100,000 rupees for purchasing of face masks which would be distributed to common people in the area for safety of them from the virus.

District Health Officer Niaz Bugti told the meeting that quarantine centers have been set up in Barkhan Boys College and Rakhni school to cope the coronavirus on emergency basis in the area.

The Food Minister urged the people that they should follow the government's preventive measures against the coronavirus and to remain their houses and avoid unnecessary traveling in the areas in order to tackle the spread of the pandemic virus.