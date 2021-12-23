Rs 100,000 fine imposed on crushing plant, buildings sealed

Rawalpindi District administration imposed a fine on a crushing plant owner in the area of Taxila here Thursday to control the environmental pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District administration imposed a fine on a crushing plant owner in the area of Taxila here Thursday to control the environmental pollution.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Taxila inspected the mining area of Baba Wali Qandahari and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on a crushing plant owner who conducted a minor blasting.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) found that no blasting and crushing was functioning at 22 mining crush plants, while a fine was imposed on one plant for a minor blast.

Meanwhile, the AC Murree and Municipal Corporation officials sealed variousunder-construction buildings at Kuldana road over building-by-law violations.

Similarly, AC City Waqas Sikandari, while checking the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on different hotels in the city areas.