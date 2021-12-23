UrduPoint.com

Rs 100,000 Fine Imposed On Crushing Plant, Buildings Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:57 PM

Rawalpindi District administration imposed a fine on a crushing plant owner in the area of Taxila here Thursday to control the environmental pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 )

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Taxila inspected the mining area of Baba Wali Qandahari and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on a crushing plant owner who conducted a minor blasting.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) found that no blasting and crushing was functioning at 22 mining crush plants, while a fine was imposed on one plant for a minor blast.

Meanwhile, the AC Murree and Municipal Corporation officials sealed variousunder-construction buildings at Kuldana road over building-by-law violations.

Similarly, AC City Waqas Sikandari, while checking the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on different hotels in the city areas.

