Rs 100,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Profiteering, Illegal Decanting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:07 PM

Rs 100,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering, illegal decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Zaib un Nassa on Wednesday imposed Rs100,000 fine on shopkeepers in different areas of the tehsil Gujar Khan for indulging in profiteering and illegal decanting.

The AC Gujar Khan imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on different sellers involved in the illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), while a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on fertilizer shopkeepers who were charging high rates from the customers.

She said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and properties of the citizen; elements involved in illegal manufacturing and refilling of gas cylinders would be dealt with iron hands.

Zaib warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

