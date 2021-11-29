Rs 100,000 fine imposed on two brick-kiln owners

The teams of district environment department imposed Rs 100,000 fine on two brick-kiln owners, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The teams of district environment department imposed Rs 100,000 fine on two brick-kiln owners, here on Monday.

The teams imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on Mian Bricks 97-RB Johal tehsil Jarranwala and Chaudhry Bricks 74-RB.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema said that anti-smog activities are being carried out in the district besides distribution of informative material about precautions during smog.

Meanwhile, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf during action sealed two boilers of two sizing units and imposed fine of Rs 150,000 on three other units over polluting environment.