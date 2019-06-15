Rs 1,000m allocated for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 1,000 million for the Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Department in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 289.685 million will be spent on 17 ongoing schemes of the sector and Rs 710.315 million allocated for 11 new schemes.

The quantifiable targets for Financial Year 2019-20 including establishment of nine "Panagahs" at all divisional headquarters across Punjab (Phase I), establishment of violence against women centre at four divisional headquarters (Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Bahawalpur), estabishment of six "Panagahs" at various hospitals in Lahore, establishment of social economics rehabilitation centre in 25 jails of Punjab, construction of eight buildings of shelter homes in Hafizabad, Narowal, Kasur, Lodhran, Layyah, Sheikhupura, Multan and Gujrat and establishment of community welfare centre for transgenders.

For 11 new schemes, Rs 10 million has been allocated for construction of the building of Darul Aman (Shelter Home) in Gujrat, Rs 23.

204 million for establishment of Community Welfare Centre for transgenders, Rs 5 million for strengthening and capacity building of planning wing of the Directorate of SW&BM Punjab, Rs 80 million for establishment of six "Panagahs" in various hospitals in Lahore, Rs 70 million for upgradation of model children homes (M&F) Bahawalpur and DG Khan, Rs 70 million for provision of missing facilities in the existing institutions of Social Welfare Department across Punjab, Rs 93.682 million for provision of missing facilities in existing institutions of Social Welfare Department across Punjab (Phase-II).

As many as Rs 25 million for awareness raising campaign for eradication of social evils/crimes across the Punjab, Rs 55.747 million for upgradation of existing Sanatzars and Qasr-e-Behboods, Rs 147.682 million for establishment of a "Panagah" at all divisional HQs across Punjab (Phase I) and Rs 130 million for establishment of violence against women centre at divisional headquarters Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur.