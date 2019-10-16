Rs 100m earmarked for THQ hospital upgradation

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, in a meeting held here on Wednesday, approved Rs 100 million for THQ hospital Mianchannu upgradation project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, in a meeting held here on Wednesday, approved Rs 100 million for THQ hospital Mianchannu upgradation project.

Presiding over the meeting, commissioner also gave approval to some other development schemes, says an official release issued here.

Director development Waqas Khakwani informed the meeting that the THQ Mianchannu hospital upgradation project also has a provision for establishment of a trauma centre to deal with emergency cases properly.

He said that two road schemes for Multan were also approved including Rs 90 million for 7-kilometre carpeted road from Makhdoom Rasheed to Basti Sahu, and Rs 70 million for six- kilometre road from 11-Kassi Vehari road to Ghariala, Mohni Pul.