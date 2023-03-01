Rs 101 bln spent on different projects in south Punjab: ACS Saqib Zafar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Funds worth Rs 101 billion were utilized on different projects in the culturally rich region of south Punjab.

This was disclosed by Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar while chairing a meeting, here on Wednesday. For south Punjab projects, a total of Rs 126 have been released during the ongoing fiscal year.

He added that 80% of the released funds were spent on the projects. Overall, the government has earmarked Rs 254 billion for 2468 uplift schemes including nine mega projects. Another nine mega projects are also being started.

Saqib stated that Rs 3.40 billion were spent on Nishtar II.

Similarly, 100 percent funds have also been spent at Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology. Rs 1.50 billion on Uch Sharif road to Ahmedpur East and 600 million at Shiekh Zaid Medical College had also been utilized.

Due to effective coordination among different departments working under south Punjab Secretariat, the masses have started yielding benefits. The spending on different sectors is over 90 percent including local government, roads, and irrigation, he added.

He instructed officers concerned to speed up the process of work so that the masses should avail maximum benefits as early as possible.