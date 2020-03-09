Rs 102 mln released for OPF educational institutes: National Assembly told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had so far released about Rs102 million for educational institutes being run by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had so far released about Rs102 million for educational institutes being run by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The minister apprised the House while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Nusrat Wahid regarding issues faced by the staff of the OPF's educational institutes.

He said about 25 OPF institutions were imparting education to children of people working in various parts of the world and earned valuable remittances for the country.

Out of Rs 160 million allocation, he said Rs 102 million had so far been released for providing scholarships to children of overseas Pakistanis.

However, the minister had requested the speaker to send the calling attention notice to the committee concerned for further discussion.