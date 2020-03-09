UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 102 Mln Released For OPF Educational Institutes: National Assembly Told

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Rs 102 mln released for OPF educational institutes: National Assembly told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had so far released about Rs102 million for educational institutes being run by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had so far released about Rs102 million for educational institutes being run by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The minister apprised the House while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Nusrat Wahid regarding issues faced by the staff of the OPF's educational institutes.

He said about 25 OPF institutions were imparting education to children of people working in various parts of the world and earned valuable remittances for the country.

Out of Rs 160 million allocation, he said Rs 102 million had so far been released for providing scholarships to children of overseas Pakistanis.

However, the minister had requested the speaker to send the calling attention notice to the committee concerned for further discussion.

Related Topics

National Assembly World Education Government Million

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

10 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

25 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

1 hour ago

New automated case management system discussed

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends Peshawar High Court decisio ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Oil Market Drop Caused by Russia-Saudi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.