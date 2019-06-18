Rs 103.03 bln allocated for development of merged areas in KP budget

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday said that total outlay of the KP budget is Rs900 billion and Rs 103.03 billion were allocated for development of merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday said that total outlay of the KP budget is Rs900 billion and Rs 103.03 billion were allocated for development of merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said the ADP 2019-20 of upcoming budget is 41 percent more than last fiscal year in which maximum relief was provided to all segment of the society.

For the first time, he said, the cabinet has approved budget proposals for tribal districts besides announced decrease of 12pc in salaries of cabinet members.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said it was a big and historic budget with a total outlay of Rs900 billion in which 41,687 new jobs in public sector would be created during 2019-20.

The Chief Minister said apart from tribal districts, a 31 percent increase has been registered in ADP 2019-20, saying the development outlay of tribal districts is three times higher than last year which was unprecedented that would expedite pace of economic development there.

The Chief Minister said Rs17 billion were allocated for relief and assistance of Temporarily Displaced People (TDPs) 2019-20 budget. The Chief Minister also approved ADP proposals