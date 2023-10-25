Open Menu

Rs 10.34 Million Looted In Hassanabdal, Highest Bank Robbery In History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Five armed bandits on Wednesday looted Rs 10.34 million in cash from a pick-up vehicle in Hassanabdal, the highest-ever heist in the city's history

Shahzaib Khan, a royalty and octori collector, reported to the police that his cash in-charge, Tariq Mehmood, and driver, Ishrat Hussain, were going to the bank to deposit the money when they were intercepted by the bandits near Jablat bridge.

The bandits, riding on two different motorcycles, looted the cash at gunpoint and fled successfully.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In a separate incident, Amir Hassan has reported to Police that he along with his family members came for shopping and parked his car at bus stand and when he returned after shopping, he found that some vehicle lifters had stolen his car.

