Rs 104.292m assistance provided to families of Lahore police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :More than Rs 104.292 million were given to families of Lahore police officials through a range of assistance programmes during the current year.

In a statement, issued here on Friday, spokesman for the Lahore police highlighted the department's welfare-oriented initiatives and added that under the Shaheed package, residences have been provided to six martyrs' families. Additionally, an amount of Rs 10.741 million has been distributed among 52 families as group insurance, providing a sense of financial security.

Furthermore, the spokesman said over Rs 12.037 million had been disbursed as the final salary payment to 206 families, ensuring their well-being and stability.

Moreover, another Rs 19.242 million were given as dowry grant to 348 families. In recognition of importance of accessible healthcare, Rs 400,000 were disbursed among two families for essential medical treatment, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that Lahore police extended Rs 21.864 million grant as maintenance allowance to 589 families. Additionally, Rs 38.907 million were disbursed as scholarships, benefiting 856 families to empower their children through education. The Lahore police have also contributed over Rs 1.1 million to support the education of 11 Hafiz-e-Quran children of police employees, recognising the significance of religious pursuits alongside academic growth.